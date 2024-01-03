Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict Live Updates: The Supreme Court (SC) will pronounce its verdict today i.e. on 3 January on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud made against Adani Group of companies in the Hindenburg Research report. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will deliver the judgement at 10:30 am on as many as four petitions. The top court had reserved its judgment pertaining to the same case in November last year. The pleas claimed the allegations that the Adani Group, considered close to the Modi government, inflated its share prices and, after the report of the short seller Hindenburg Research, the share value of various group entities fell sharply. Ever since Hindenburg made the allegations public, the ports-to-power conglomerate has denied all such allegations and also reworked its strategy for revival.
Adani Group's response to Hindenberg report
The Adani Group, led by Gautam Adani, has dismissed Hindenburg's report, labelling it as "unresearched" and "maliciously mischievous." Despite this, the report prompted a substantial decline in Adani Group stocks, resulting in a loss of over $140 billion within days and compelling the cancellation of a ₹20,000 crore share sale at that time.
What happened so far?
In March 2023, the top court directed capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to investigate any violations of securities law by the Adani Group in the wake of the Hindenburg report. The court had also set up an expert committee comprising six members, headed by former top court judge Justice AM Sapre.
SC to declare verdict today
Adani Group stocks in focus ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Hindenburg today
Adani's data center JV seeking second dollar loan in six months
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict LIVE: An Adani Group joint venture with EdgeConneX is in talks with a group of global lenders to raise as much as $400 million via an offshore loan, which may be the company’s second such transaction since June.
Data center provider AdaniConneX Private Ltd. will use the money to fund its growth plans this year, with a five year tenor under discussion, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. (Bloomberg)
Adani raises $15 billion in equity, debt in comeback strategy after Hindenburg rout
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict LIVE: Billionaire Gautam Adani's sprawling conglomerate has raised over $5 billion ( ₹41,500 crore) in equity and a double of that in debt in 2023 as the apples-to-airport group made a comeback since being hit by a bombshell short seller report.
Adani, who was the world's second-richest man at the start of the year, saw almost USD 60 billion of his personal wealth erased after Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report accused his group of market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Last hearing recap
The judgement on the PILs, filed by lawyers Vishal Tiwari, M L Sharma and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal, was reserved on November 24, 2023. The pleas claimed the allegations that the Adani Group, considered close to the Modi government, inflated its share prices and, after the report of the short seller Hindenburg Research, the share value of various group entities fell sharply.
While reserving the verdict, the bench had said it has no reason to "discredit" SEBI, which probed allegations against the Adani group, as there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done. It said the court does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a "true state of affairs".
What did Hindenburg Research say?
The Hindenburg Research said that the seven listed companies of the Adani group, have an 85% downside on a fundamental basis due to sky-high valuations, Hindenburg said in the report.
The report pointed out the debt on the company. "Key listed Adani companies have also taken on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing. 5 of 7 key listed companies have reported ‘current ratios’ below 1, indicating near-term liquidity pressure," the report said. The report said that 8 of 22 key roles are held by the family members of Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group.
Adani-Hindenburg row: What has happened so far
In January 2023, US-based short seller Hindenburg Research alleged that Adani Group is involved in accounting fraud, stock price manipulation, and improper use of tax havens. The report triggered a stock market rout of the Adani group shares that erased close to $150 billion in market value at its lowest point. On its part, the Adani group has rejected all allegations
Following this, the Supreme Court asked SEBI to look into the allegations and submit its findings. In March, a separate six-member expert panel was formed which included a retired judge and veteran bankers, to go into regulatory aspects of the allegations.
The apex court set August 14 as the deadline for SEBI to conclude its probe and submit the report. The regulator sought a 15-day extension to conclude the investigation. It has now submitted a status report on its probe.
On 24 November, The judgement on the PILs, filed by lawyers Vishal Tiwari, M L Sharma and Congress leader Jaya Thakur, and Anamika Jaiswal, was reserved. Sebi informed SC that it does not need additional time to complete its investigation into the Adani Group, with 22 of the 24 cases related to the Hindenburg matter already resolved.
Adani Group plans $84 billion spending on infra in next 10 years after Hindenburg market rout: Report
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict LIVE: Adani Group plans to spend ₹7 trillion ($84 billion) on infrastructure over the next decade, a similar amount the Indian conglomerate owned by billionaire Gautam Adani has lost in market value since corporate fraud allegations were leveled against it by a US short-seller earlier this year. Jugeshinder Singh, the group chief financial officer’s ambitious expenditure targets are part of Adani’s strategy to attempt to draw a line over damaging allegations made by Hindenburg Research in January, after the short-seller accused the conglomerate of engaging in years of stock price manipulation and accounting malpractice. The company has strongly denied any wrongdoing.
'Biggest loot in modern India continues': Cong on Dharavi project contract to Adani Group
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict LIVE: Earlier in December, the Congress slammed the government over the Dharavi redevelopment project being given to the Adani group, saying this is an example of how the conglomerate is getting enriched at the expense of people. The Congress' attack came a day after a protest was held in Mumbai against the Dharavi redevelopment project being helmed by the Adani group. It said "the biggest loot in modern India continues" in full public gaze with the "complete support" of the ruling party.
What is the case about?
Adani Hindenburg Case Verdict LIVE: The case is related to the allegations (part of a report by short-seller Hindenberg Research) that Adani had inflated its share prices. After these allegations were published, it led to a sharp fall in the share value of various Adani companies, reportedly to the tune of $100 billion. The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.
Adani-Hindenburg case: SC to pronounce verdict over pleas seeking probe today
