Adani Ports to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal

Adani Ports to enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in Bengal1 min read . 08:50 PM IST
- Adani Ports will enhance Haldia Dock's capacity in West Bengal. It has signed a concession agreement with the SMPK for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port
Adani Ports has signed a concession agreement with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port. Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) said the mechanization and upgradation of Haldia Bulk Terminal will provide the company to establish its footprints in West Bengal.
“We remain committed to further accelerating the ever-growing industry and economy of Bengal. With this fully mechanized facility, we aim to set a higher benchmark in port operations and environmental practices," Karan Adani said in an official statement.
He further added: “This terminal, alongside our existing world class ports and terminals along the east coast of India, will synergize APSEZ’s services and enhance customer experience. Our leadership in integrated logistics will significantly enhance HBTL’s efficiency and benefit the shipping industry."
According to the concession agreement, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the project will get the rights to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74 million tons per annum for a concession period of 30 years at Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia.
The Haldia Dock Complex comprises various bulk handling facilities at Haldia. The company said that the Haldia Dock Complex caters to a large hinterland including Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Assam, Northeastern hill states and the neighboring country of Nepal.
The agreement also states that HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd, a subsidiary APSEZ, will financially close the project within six months and commence the construction of the terminal. The estimated cost of the project is ₹298 crore, the Adani Ports said. The project has already received the necessary environmental clearance.
