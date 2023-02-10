Home / News / Adani to rock Parliament again: Oppn seeks discussion over LIC and SBI
Back

The opposition continues to corner the government over Hindenburg Report on industrialist Gautam Adani. After disruptions and debates in the House for last 9 days today again MPs have moved suspension notices over exposure of public owned SBI and LIC with Adani conglomerate

Notice moved by Syed Naseer Hussain seeks suspension of Zero Hour to discuss ‘issues of frauds in investments by SBI, LIC, Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions losing market value, endangering hard earned savings of many Indians.’

Image of the suspension notice moved by Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain
View Full Image
Image of the suspension notice moved by Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain

"We (Congress) are worried about the common man and the losses they have incurred due to their investments in LIC and SBI. PM Modi will continuously attack the Congress party in the session but will not answer the main issue," Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has stated.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said a joint parliamentary committee should be set up to look into the Adani issue.

He alleged that the Adani group had been "given" contracts across sectors such as gas, electricity, water, land, seaports, airports, steel and cement.

"PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by the opposition. All we demand is an investigation," he said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x