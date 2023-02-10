Adani to rock Parliament again: Oppn seeks discussion over LIC and SBI
- Suspension of Business notice moved over LIC and SBI
The opposition continues to corner the government over Hindenburg Report on industrialist Gautam Adani. After disruptions and debates in the House for last 9 days today again MPs have moved suspension notices over exposure of public owned SBI and LIC with Adani conglomerate
