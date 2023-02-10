Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Adani to rock Parliament again: Oppn seeks discussion over LIC and SBI

1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Livemint
New Delhi: Opposition parties' MPs stage a protest over Adani row at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) (PTI02_06_2023_000036A)

  • Suspension of Business notice moved over LIC and SBI

The opposition continues to corner the government over Hindenburg Report on industrialist Gautam Adani. After disruptions and debates in the House for last 9 days today again MPs have moved suspension notices over exposure of public owned SBI and LIC with Adani conglomerate

Notice moved by Syed Naseer Hussain seeks suspension of Zero Hour to discuss ‘issues of frauds in investments by SBI, LIC, Public Sector Banks and Financial Institutions losing market value, endangering hard earned savings of many Indians.’

"We (Congress) are worried about the common man and the losses they have incurred due to their investments in LIC and SBI. PM Modi will continuously attack the Congress party in the session but will not answer the main issue," Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has stated.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said a joint parliamentary committee should be set up to look into the Adani issue.

He alleged that the Adani group had been "given" contracts across sectors such as gas, electricity, water, land, seaports, airports, steel and cement.

"PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by the opposition. All we demand is an investigation," he said.

