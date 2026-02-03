From Trump’s defense attorney to a former Mafia prosecutor, Adani hires a battery of high profile attorneys in the US
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and nephew Sagar have retained influential US attorneys, including Trump's counsel, to counter SEC allegations of securities fraud. The group refutes the charges, emphasizing their dedication to governance and compliance.
MUMBAI: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have hired prominent attorneys in the US—including one of Donald Trump’s lawyers and a former Mafia prosecutor—to represent them in their defence against allegations of securities fraud levelled by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).