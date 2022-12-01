Adani, Vedanta and JSW lead Make In Odisha investment race, 21 MoUs signed

Day 1 of the Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, of the third Edition of Odisha’s flagship investor summit organized by the Government of Odisha in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), witnessed the presence of global leaders, 54 industry captains, 12,000 individual registrations, 212 exhibitors, participants from 11 countries and several industry leaders at the 2 plenary sessions and 8 sectorial sessions. The state launched the Industrial Policy Resolution 2022 which focusses on making Odisha the destination of choice for industrial enterprises across the country and globally.