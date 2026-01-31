Adani vs SEC: Diplomatic stalemate makes way for a long courtroom battle
A year after stalling over summons issues, the SEC’s securities fraud case against Gautam and Sagar Adani moves forward, with both sides agreeing on service via US counsel and a long legal schedule.
MUMBAI : The securities fraud proceedings against Adani Group chair Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani—over allegations of paying bribes to unnamed Indian government officials and misleading American investors—have broken a year-long political stalemate, making way for a potentially long legal battle in a US court.