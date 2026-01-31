Now, the attorneys for the Adanis will have 90 days to file their response or to serve their motions to dismiss the complaint, as per an agreement between the parties. If the Adanis file a motion to dismiss the case, the SEC will have 60 days to amend their complaint or to serve an opposition to this motion. Subsequently, the Adanis will have 45 more days to file any response to the SEC’s filings.