Adani-Hindenburg row: Congress to hold countrywide protest tomorrow
A report by a US-based Hindenburg Research surfaced on January 24, claiming that the Adani Group had weak business fundamentals, and was involved in stock manipulation and accounting fraud, among others
Amid the ongoing Hindenburg-Adani row, the Congress will launch protests from the Parliament to the streets on Monday. The party has decided to hold countrywide protests in front of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) offices and State Bank of India (SBI) branches.
