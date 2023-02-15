Adani-Hindenburg row: SC to hear fresh PIL of Congress leader on 17 Feb
Supreme Court will hear Congress leader Jaya Thakur's plea seeking a probe against Adani Group over the disclosures made by Hindenburg Research on 17 Feb
The Supreme Court on Wednesday tagged Congress leader Jaya Thakur's plea seeking an investigation against Adani Group and its associates in the light of disclosure made by Hindenburg Research report with two other petitions related to it and listed it for hearing on February 17.
