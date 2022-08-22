Adani-owned MIA seeks hike in user development fee2 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 04:20 PM IST
The Adani Airports-owned Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has sought an immediate hike in the user development fee. The MIA has sought an increase of ₹100 in user development fee (UDF) on domestic passengers to facilitate development activities.