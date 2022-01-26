This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India has been conferred with Padma Bhushan
Apart from Cyrus Poonawalla, Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella have also been awarded Padma Bhushan
Serum Institute of India (SII)'s Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla shared his childhood photo with his father Cyrus Poonawalla and wrote, "I thank the government of India for acknowledging my mentor, my hero, my father".
Adar Poonawalla's tweeted after the Centre announced Padma Bhushan for Cyrus Poonawalla, Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India. Adar also felicitated other deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year.
"My heartiest congratulations to all the deserving individuals who will receive the Padma awards this year," he said in a tweet.
SII Pune is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by the number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes polio vaccine as well as diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines.
Serum Institute is also the manufacturer of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, which is currently in use in the country as part of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus.
It is estimated that about 65% of the children in the world receive at least one vaccine manufactured by the Pune-based company.
Apart from Cyrus Poonawalla, Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella and Suchitra Ella have also been awarded Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian award. Ellas have produced India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin.
The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day on Tuesday.
The recipient list comprises four Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 107 Padma Shri awardees. Thirty-four of the awardees are women.
The Padma Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.
