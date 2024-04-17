Adderall Shortages Could Get Worse. Blame Regulators.
Production quotas are the wrong way to monitor controlled substances. Here’s a better idea.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- Millions of children with ADHD are starting a new school year without regular access to their medications, known as prescription stimulants, which have been in shortage for almost a year. While there are reasonable concerns about the overuse of such drugs, the lack of supply poses a risk to those who legitimately need them — and misguided government regulations are making things worse.