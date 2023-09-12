Auto stocks fall as Nitin Gadkari says ‘may have to propose additional 10% GST pollution tax for diesel vehicles’1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:12 PM IST
India's Road Transport Minister plans to propose a 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to the finance minister.
India's Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday pushed for green fuels, requesting people to shift away from polluting fuels like petrol, diesel. He further added in case, there continues to be excessive usage of diesel-run vehicles and generators, then he might consider proposing an additional 10% tax on them as ‘pollution tax’. Immediately after the announcement, auto stocks took a sharp plunge, including Maruti and Tata Motors.