Aditya Birla Group has chalked out an aggressive five-year plan for fashion, lifestyle units
SummaryAditya Birla Fashion and Retail plans to aggressively expand to triple its business and double the scale of its newly formed lifestyle brands subsidiary over the next five years.
New Delhi: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) plans to aggressively expand to triple its business and double the scale of its newly formed lifestyle brands subsidiary over the next five years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story