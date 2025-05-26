In the quarter ended March, the company raised $490 million of equity capital through a qualified institutional placement and a preferential issuance.“With that, we have infused tremendous strength into the balance sheet of de-merged ABFRL, with an availability of ₹2,350 crore cash at a consolidated level, to pursue aggressive growth across its multiple high-growth platforms. Our industry scenario during the quarter continues to see strong macro-admin with sustained impact on consumer discretionary consumption," Bajaj said.