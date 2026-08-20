Aditya Birla Group and the six-year chase for a key RBI label

Mumbai/Bengaluru: The Aditya Birla Group spent over six years chasing a crucial central bank registration that Tata Sons is trying hard to shed, a Mint review of official filings showed. While Birla was keen on a core investment company (CIC) registration without which it would have had to repay public debt, Tata Sons has been trying to surrender its own registration to avoid a public listing.
Mumbai/Bengaluru: The Aditya Birla Group spent over six years chasing a crucial central bank registration that Tata Sons is trying hard to shed, a Mint review of official filings showed. While Birla was keen on a core investment company (CIC) registration without which it would have had to repay public debt, Tata Sons has been trying to surrender its own registration to avoid a public listing.
Birla Group Holdings Pvt. Ltd (BGHPL), a promoter entity that owns stakes in 11 listed Aditya Birla group companies, first applied for CIC registration with the Reserve Bank of India in September 2019, regulatory filings showed. The central bank defines CIC as a non-banking finance company (NBFC) with at least 90% of its assets in equity shares, preference shares, bonds, or loans in group companies. That apart, at least 60% of its investments should be in equity shares.
The market value of BGHPL's shares in 11 listed Birla companies stood just above ₹92,000 crore as of 19 August. It also had borrowings of ₹22,142 crore at the end of FY25, including ₹7,132 crore in commercial paper, according to its latest financials filed with the ministry of corporate affairs. Both of these details mean that BGHPL, which was previously registered as an ordinary non-deposit-taking NBFC, was "functioning as a systemically important core investment company," BGHPL noted in its MCA filings.
CIC conundrum
According to RBI’s latest circular on 10 March, a CIC can remain unregistered only under two conditions—either it has assets below ₹100 crore, or it does not access public funds. But BGHPL has assets over ₹100 crore, and also has public borrowings, requiring a CIC registration.
“A CIC is allowed to borrow subject to certain restrictions," said Ketan Dalal, managing partner at Katalyst Advisors LLP, a boutique business advisory and structuring firm. To borrow public funds, the company would need to be a registered CIC, subject to greater RBI oversight, he said.
BGHPL first applied for CIC registration on 26 September 2019, MCA filings show. However, the RBI was not comfortable with the group structure and called for a flatter structure with no more than two layers of CICs.
The restructuring took time. The Birla group merged six privately held companies into BGHPL, including Birla TMT Holdings, Birla Family Investments, Umang Commercial Co., Aditya Birla Online Fashion, Infocyber India and Sunbeam Trading & Investments. The merger scheme was eventually approved by the NCLT's Kolkata and Mumbai benches in January 2024 and February 2024, respectively, and took effect on 24 May 2024.
BGHPL reapplied on 19 November 2024, but the RBI returned its application on 20 March 2025. This time, BGHPL was again asked to fix the group's shareholding structure. Mint could not ascertain the exact restructuring desired by the RBI.
"RBI, vide its letter dated March 20, 2025 has advised to resubmit the application after ensuring that the shareholding structure of the company and other CICs in the Group is in conformity with the extant regulations. The company is in the process of complying with the same," BGHPL said in accounts signed on 30 May 2025 and filed with the MCA on 10 November 2025.
Three firms
Three non-registered NBFCs, Global Holdings Pvt Ltd, Vaibhav Holdings Pvt Ltd, and Rajratna Holdings Pvt Ltd, owned 35.02%, 33.73%, and 30.25% of BGHPL, respectively, as of the end of March 2025. The remaining 1% was held by the Birla family, through Aditya Vikram Kumar Mangalam Birla (HUF) and Rajashree Birla. BGHPL, in turn, holds stakes in all three privately held firms.
Finally, BGHPL was granted RBI registration on 18 November, as per a 5 December 2025 document dated that BGHPL filed when it sought to raise ₹300 crore. BGHPL's shareholder structure on this date remained unchanged from its previous filing, and it is unclear what changes the company made that enabled it to obtain the CIC licence eight months after the RBI raised concerns about the structure.
The Aditya Birla Group and the RBI did not comment.
The RBI created the CIC category in August 2010, and tightened the rules after IL&FS collapsed in 2018. From August 2020, the number of CIC layers within a group, including the parent, was capped at two, with compliance required by end-March 2023.
Last week, Mint reported that BGHPL will levy a royalty on its group companies using the Aditya Birla brand, potentially earning more than ₹1,000 crore a year. This compares to the company’s dividend income of ₹319 crore in FY25.
Royalties could help the company offset accumulated losses, as its annual interest expense exceeds its dividend income. BGHPL has no operating businesses.
“The dividend and interest income earned by BGHPL is usually not sufficient to meet debt obligation, resulting in weak interest coverage ratio,” Crisil said in its credit note dated 28 November 2025.
Upper layer
BGHPL’s tryst with CIC registration comes at a time when an appeal by Tata Sons, the holding company of the Mumbai-based conglomerate, to give up its CIC registration has been pending with India’s banking regulator for over two years.
In June, the RBI used asset size as the sole criterion for defining upper-layer NBFCs that need to be listed. For now, Tata Sons has stated that it does not want to go public. It remains the only unlisted upper-layer NBFC registered as a CIC, with standalone assets exceeding ₹1 trillion.
The listing criteria will not apply to BGHPL as it is classified as a middle-layer NBFC; however, if its assets exceed ₹1 trillion, it would be subject to the listing requirement.
“As such, if the assets go over ₹1,00,000 crore as reflected in the books, then on a plain vanilla basis, the ₹1,00,000 crore asset value is breached and the CIC would require listing under the RBI dispensation,” Dalal of Katalyst Advisors said. However, under the IndAS 109 accounting standards, which govern all listed and large unlisted companies, a CIC has the option of carrying investments in group companies either at the acquisition cost or at fair value, he said.