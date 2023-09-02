comScore
Aditya L1 launch: ‘Our tireless scientific efforts will…’ PM Modi congratulates ISRO over India’s first Solar Mission

 1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 01:22 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Aditya L1 launch: PM Modi congratulates ISRO on successful launch of India's first Solar Mission Aditya-L1.

Aditya L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Aditya L1 Mission: Aditya-L1, India's maiden solar mission, on board PSLV-C57 lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. (PTI)

Aditya L1 launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity." 

Also Read: Aditya L-1 Mission: What next after the successful launch?

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth

ISRO in a tweet wrote, “The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point"

The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.

02 Sep 2023, 01:41 PM IST
