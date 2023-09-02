Aditya L1 launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 2 congratulated ISRO on the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya L1 Launch Successful Live Updates In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister wrote, "After the success of Chandrayaan-3, India continues its space journey. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at @isro for the successful launch of India’s first Solar Mission, Aditya-L1. Our tireless scientific efforts will continue in order to develop better understanding of the Universe for the welfare of entire humanity."

According to ISRO, Aditya-L1 is the first space-based observatory to study the Sun. Aditya L1 is designed to provide remote observations of the Solar corona and conduct in-situ observations of the Solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the Earth

ISRO in a tweet wrote, “The launch of Aditya-L1 by PSLV-C57 is accomplished successfully. The vehicle has placed the satellite precisely into its intended orbit. India’s first solar observatory has begun its journey to the destination of Sun-Earth L1 point"

The spacecraft, after travelling about 1.5 million km from the Earth over 125 days, is expected to be placed in a Halo orbit around the Lagrangian point L1 which is considered closest to the Sun.