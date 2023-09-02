Aditya-L1 was launched today at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh by the PSLV-C57 rocket.

Following the successful landing of a lunar lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole on August 23, ISRO shifted its focus to this solar space observatory mission. Aditya-L1 carried seven different payloads designed to study the sun in detail. Four of these payloads will observe sunlight, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Social media reacted with memes, excitement and sarcasm to the launch. Here is a glimpse of how netizens reacted on platform X. One of the social media user posted the launch video of Aditya L1 followed by animated visuals, he captioned it," With a roaring sound, the #AdityaL1 has taken off to explore the sun`s mysteries #AdityaL1Launch."