Aditya-L1 launched to observe the sun from a strategic position L1, social media users react with excitement and memes.

Aditya-L1 was launched today at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota launch pad in Andhra Pradesh by the PSLV-C57 rocket.

Following the successful landing of a lunar lander on the moon's uncharted South Pole on August 23, ISRO shifted its focus to this solar space observatory mission. Aditya-L1 carried seven different payloads designed to study the sun in detail. Four of these payloads will observe sunlight, while the other three will measure in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.

Social media reacted with memes, excitement and sarcasm to the launch. Here is a glimpse of how netizens reacted on platform X. One of the social media user posted the launch video of Aditya L1 followed by animated visuals, he captioned it," With a roaring sound, the #AdityaL1 has taken off to explore the sun`s mysteries #AdityaL1Launch."

Also read: Aditya L1 Mission Highlights: Countdown begins for Solar mission, mission payload to send 1,440 images per day Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was also present at Satish Dhawan Space Centre to witness the launch along with millions of Indians. A user posted a video of the mass gathering showing anticipation among Indians for the major event equating it to eagerness among Indians for India-Pakistan match.

One user posted an image of PSLV-C57 rocket with sun in the background on X stating, “CONGRATULATIONS ISRO, Let's conquer the SUN now."

Another user posted a meme that said India on the Sun following the launch of Aditya L1.

One user posted, "Let's conquer the SUN now," following the launch of AdityaL1 spacecraft.

One of the user posted a meme driving an analogy with India aiming for the sun followed by moon while other countries far in the line. He captioned it, “Other countries watching India successfully launch Aditya L1 right after Chandrayaan 3."

Ahead of the imminent launch of India's Aditya L1 solar mission, 'havan' was performed in Varanasi minutes before the launch to invoke success for the country's maiden solar venture. ISRO Chairman S Somanath visited the Chengalamma Parameshwari Temple in Tirupati district before the Aditya-L1 launch, similar to his visit ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), approximately 1.5 million km from Earth in the direction of the sun. This strategic position will allow the spacecraft to continuously observe the sun without interruption from eclipses or occultation, providing real-time data on solar activities and their impact on space weather. The mission aims to deepen our understanding of solar eruptive events and space weather drivers.

