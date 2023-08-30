comScore
Aditya-L1 space mission: ISRO transports PSLV-C57 to Sriharikota's second launch pad| In pics

Aditya-L1 space mission: ISRO transports PSLV-C57 to Sriharikota's second launch pad| In pics

9 Photos . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:24 AM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO... more

The PSLV-C57, tasked with carrying the AdityaL1 mission, has been transported to Sriharikota's Second Launch Pad.  (ISRO)
The PSLV-C57, tasked with carrying the AdityaL1 mission, has been transported to Sriharikota's Second Launch Pad.  (ISRO)
This mission, India's first solar endeavour, will study the Sun and is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.  (ISRO)
This mission, India's first solar endeavour, will study the Sun and is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport.  (ISRO)
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)
The L1 point is a unique location in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth create regions of enhanced attraction and repulsion. Spacecraft positioned at these Lagrange points can efficiently maintain their orbits with minimal fuel consumption.  (ISRO)
The L1 point is a unique location in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth create regions of enhanced attraction and repulsion. Spacecraft positioned at these Lagrange points can efficiently maintain their orbits with minimal fuel consumption.  (ISRO)
Aditya-L1 carries seven specialized payloads designed to observe different aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, across various wavelengths.  (ISRO)
Aditya-L1 carries seven specialized payloads designed to observe different aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, across various wavelengths.  (ISRO)
ISRO stated that Aditya-L1 is a collaborative effort involving national institutions and is the first space-based Indian observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. (ISRO)
ISRO stated that Aditya-L1 is a collaborative effort involving national institutions and is the first space-based Indian observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. (ISRO)
Some of the key science objectives of the mission include studying the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, investigating the heating of the chromosphere and corona, understanding coronal mass ejections, and examining space weather drivers.  (ISRO)
Some of the key science objectives of the mission include studying the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, investigating the heating of the chromosphere and corona, understanding coronal mass ejections, and examining space weather drivers.  (ISRO)
With Aditya-L1 positioned in a halo orbit around the L1 point, it will have continuous visibility of the Sun without any planetary interference or eclipses. (ISRO)
With Aditya-L1 positioned in a halo orbit around the L1 point, it will have continuous visibility of the Sun without any planetary interference or eclipses. (ISRO)
