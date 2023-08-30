Aditya-L1 space mission: ISRO transports PSLV-C57 to Sriharikota's second launch pad| In pics

Updated: 30 Aug 2023

ISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO... moreISRO, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), is gearing up for its Aditya-L1 solar mission, scheduled for liftoff on September 2nd at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. Aditya-L1 aims to study the Sun from an orbit around the L1, located about 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

1/9The PSLV-C57, tasked with carrying the AdityaL1 mission, has been transported to Sriharikota's Second Launch Pad. (ISRO)

2/9This mission, India's first solar endeavour, will study the Sun and is scheduled for liftoff on September 2 at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. (ISRO)

3/9The Aditya-L1 spacecraft is equipped for remote observations of the solar corona and in-situ observations of the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. It will provide insights into the Sun's dynamics and its impact on space weather. (ISRO)

5/9The L1 point is a unique location in space where the gravitational forces of the Sun and Earth create regions of enhanced attraction and repulsion. Spacecraft positioned at these Lagrange points can efficiently maintain their orbits with minimal fuel consumption. (ISRO)

6/9Aditya-L1 carries seven specialized payloads designed to observe different aspects of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona, across various wavelengths. (ISRO)

7/9ISRO stated that Aditya-L1 is a collaborative effort involving national institutions and is the first space-based Indian observatory dedicated to studying the Sun. (ISRO)

8/9Some of the key science objectives of the mission include studying the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, investigating the heating of the chromosphere and corona, understanding coronal mass ejections, and examining space weather drivers. (ISRO)