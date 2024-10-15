ADRE Grade 4 admit card OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details

Assam's State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) has issued admit cards for the grade 4 Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE). Check details to download the admit card

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM IST
ADRE Grade 4 admit card OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details
ADRE Grade 4 admit card OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details

Assam news: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 4 admit card.

The ADRE Exam 2024 will fill 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts. Candidates who had registered, and will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from assam.gov.in. starting today, i.e, October 15. 

Also Read | IBPS PO Admit Card 2024: October 19, 20 exam hall ticket OUT at ibps.in

The ADRE Grade 4 Exam 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Here are some easy steps through which candidates can download the admit cards for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 4 jobs.

ADRE Grade 4 admit card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org or assam.gov.in.

Step 2. Locate the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class IV Posts" section.

Step 3. Click on the "ADRE Admit Card 2024" link.

Also Read | UGC NET re-exam scores: Results to be OUT soon; 5 steps to check scorecard here

Step 4. Enter your application number and password used during registration.

Step 5. Download the admit card and print a copy for the exam.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards ahead of the examination on October 27, and carefully review the exam details, including venue, timings, and exam pattern. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre, without which a candidate may not be allowed to sit for the ADRE Grade 4 examination.

ADRE Grade 4 Examination

The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination Grade 4 Exam 2024 will be held in two separate papers:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper 2: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM

The ADRE Grade 4 Exam tests candidates knowledge in various subjects, including English, Social Studies, General Knowledge, Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics, for filling the vacancies in Assam government.

Also Read | When will NTA release exam dates for NEET UG 2025, JEE Main, and CUET Check here

Th exam comprises of 135 questions, each question carrying one mark. A negative mark of 0.25 will be applicable for incorrect answers.

The medium of question papers will be Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, and Hindi. Candidates can check the detailed syllabus on the official website.

Catch latest updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Oct 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Business NewsEducationNewsADRE Grade 4 admit card OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.45
    01:40 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -2.85 (-1.8%)

    Tata Power share price

    463.55
    01:40 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.2 (0.26%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    166.75
    01:40 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    1.35 (0.82%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.40
    01:40 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,010.00
    01:36 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    11.75 (1.18%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,868.70
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    12.7 (0.68%)

    Infosys share price

    1,965.50
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    6.8 (0.35%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,140.80
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -72.05 (-1.16%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Oil India share price

    555.55
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -30.55 (-5.21%)

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,048.05
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -53.35 (-4.84%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    217.90
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -8.6 (-3.8%)

    Bajaj Auto share price

    11,515.00
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    -377.85 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    86.61
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    7.58 (9.59%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    891.15
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    65.6 (7.95%)

    TV18 Broadcast share price

    45.70
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    3.12 (7.33%)

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    875.80
    01:38 PM | 15 OCT 2024
    52 (6.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,625.00-50.00
      Chennai
      77,631.00-50.00
      Delhi
      77,783.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      77,635.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Education

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.