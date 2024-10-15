ADRE Grade 4 admit card OUT at assam.gov.in | Check details

Assam news: The State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam has released Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) Grade 4 admit card.

The ADRE Exam 2024 will fill 5,023 vacancies, of which 1,088 are for HSLC, 1,833 are for HSLC+ITI and 2,102 are for Class 8 level posts. Candidates who had registered, and will appear in this examination can download their admit cards from assam.gov.in. starting today, i.e, October 15.

The ADRE Grade 4 Exam 2024 will be conducted on Sunday, October 27, 2024. Here are some easy steps through which candidates can download the admit cards for Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade 4 jobs.

ADRE Grade 4 admit card: How to download Step 1. Visit the official website sebaonline.org or assam.gov.in.

Step 2. Locate the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class IV Posts" section.

Step 3. Click on the "ADRE Admit Card 2024" link.

Step 4. Enter your application number and password used during registration.

Step 5. Download the admit card and print a copy for the exam.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards ahead of the examination on October 27, and carefully review the exam details, including venue, timings, and exam pattern. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre, without which a candidate may not be allowed to sit for the ADRE Grade 4 examination.

ADRE Grade 4 Examination The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination Grade 4 Exam 2024 will be held in two separate papers:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Paper 2: 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM

The ADRE Grade 4 Exam tests candidates knowledge in various subjects, including English, Social Studies, General Knowledge, Mental Ability & Logical Reasoning, and Mathematics, for filling the vacancies in Assam government.

Th exam comprises of 135 questions, each question carrying one mark. A negative mark of 0.25 will be applicable for incorrect answers.

The medium of question papers will be Assamese, Bengali, English, Bodo, and Hindi. Candidates can check the detailed syllabus on the official website.