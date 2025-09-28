Advertisers love Connected TV, but does it love them back?
Soumya Gupta 7 min read 28 Sept 2025, 05:30 am IST
Summary
With more households cutting the cord and bringing home a smart TV, streaming apps, TV makers, and Big Tech are fighting to get advertisers’ attention. But can a CTV become more than just a tool of brand awareness?
When was the last time you picked up your phone to scroll endlessly through videos mindlessly? Chances are, it was just a few hours (or minutes) before you began reading this story. Advertisers are pouring more attention and money into vertical video than ever before, all in an attempt to reach the widest possible consumer base as Indians stay hooked to that infinite scroll of 30-second videos.
