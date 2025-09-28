The rising tide

In 2024, connected TV homes grew to 30 million, up from 23 million the previous year, according to a report by industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and consulting firm EY. Yet, TV ad revenue for the year fell 20% year on year, meaning the traditional TV viewer is shifting to their mobile phone or a smart TV instead. Besides, compared to regular TVs, ad campaigns on connected TVs can be more targeted and come with better attribution. Ficci and EY predict India will have more than 70 million CTV households by 2030. Already, the recent steep cut in goods and services tax (GST) on televisions will likely encourage smart TV sales this year. Linear TV connections are expected to fall by 7.5% by 2027, according to the report, but will still be ahead of CTV at 148 million homes.