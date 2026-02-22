Indian tourists flying out for the first time are flocking to southeast Asian countries, while the well-travelled make their way to Europe and North America, combining travel with work and family visits. In this Indian tourism boom, Australia has rapidly climbed the ranks as a preferred destination for premium Indian travellers. How is Down Under wooing Indian travellers? Nishant Kashikar, country manager— India & Gulf for Tourism Australia says it is all about telling real stories from the country and leaning on ‘Friends of Australia’. Edited excerpts from an interview:
Advocacy and storytelling is the cornerstone of our marketing: Tourism Australia’s Nishant Kashikar
SummaryPremium Indian tourists’ appetite for international travel is unabating. Tourism Australia has been leaning on celebrities, cricket, and food and music festivals to woo them to their first long-haul vacation.
