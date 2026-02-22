Advocacy and storytelling is the cornerstone of our marketing: Tourism Australia’s Nishant Kashikar

What has changed in Indian tourism, particularly after covid?

We were far more resilient to what happened. We have seen changes in consumer behaviour post-covid. For instance, there has been a generational shift in travel where young Indians are travelling at a much younger age. Travel is no longer a luxury; it is a way of life. As soon as they start earning, young Indians are taking their first international trip. There is also a shift in attitude. As a nation, we are moving towards a ‘splurging economy’. Younger generations want to spend on dining, shopping, and travelling. Families have fewer children, and so they are not spending on cars or houses, only on experiences. Also, Indians are spending on experiences like a cricket match, a concert, a food festival. Finally, Indians have embraced digitization of services where anything can be delivered in 10-30 minutes. So, whenever you see a good deal on airfares, you are tempted to buy a flight to a top destination. We have launched a campaign with MakeMyTrip with deals on airfares. All of these trends are fuelling the boom in outbound travel from India.