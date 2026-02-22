Advocacy and storytelling is the cornerstone of our marketing: Tourism Australia’s Nishant Kashikar

Indian tourists flying out for the first time are flocking to southeast Asian countries, while the well-travelled make their way to Europe and North America, combining travel with work and family visits. In this Indian tourism boom, Australia has rapidly climbed the ranks as a preferred destination for premium Indian travellers. How is Down Under wooing Indian travellers? Nishant Kashikar, country manager— India & Gulf for Tourism Australia says it is all about telling real stories from the country and leaning on ‘Friends of Australia’. Edited excerpts from an interview:
How has the relationship between Australia and India changed in the last few years?
I’ve been part of Tourism Australia for 15 years. I’ve seen it rise from 100,000 tourists to 450,000 tourists as we speak over the past decade and a half. A lot has changed. The media and consumer landscape has changed, the way people look at India has changed, especially from the Australian government’s perspective. I see how close the two countries have come to signing agreements for economic cooperation. I see the rise of the Indian diaspora in Australia and the number of students considering Australia for education, and how the preference for Australia as a long-haul destination has grown over the years.
What has changed in Indian tourism, particularly after covid?
We were far more resilient to what happened. We have seen changes in consumer behaviour post-covid. For instance, there has been a generational shift in travel where young Indians are travelling at a much younger age. Travel is no longer a luxury; it is a way of life. As soon as they start earning, young Indians are taking their first international trip. There is also a shift in attitude. As a nation, we are moving towards a ‘splurging economy’. Younger generations want to spend on dining, shopping, and travelling. Families have fewer children, and so they are not spending on cars or houses, only on experiences. Also, Indians are spending on experiences like a cricket match, a concert, a food festival. Finally, Indians have embraced digitization of services where anything can be delivered in 10-30 minutes. So, whenever you see a good deal on airfares, you are tempted to buy a flight to a top destination. We have launched a campaign with MakeMyTrip with deals on airfares. All of these trends are fuelling the boom in outbound travel from India.
Short-haul international destinations in south and southeast Asia have fuelled most international travel from India. These destinations have plenty of direct flights and visa-free entry. How do you compete with that when getting Indians to come to Australia?
We are really working on the aviation front. We had eight direct flights from India to Australia; today, as we speak, there are 22 direct flights. By October, we should be at 27 flights. We are working with both Indian and Australian carriers. We are definitely ensuring that we keep driving that aviation capacity.
Also, visas. You can have a great campaign and world-class events, but if you make entry difficult, all your efforts may go down the drain. Australia is among the few western countries that have a fully digitized visa application process. Their visas are processed much faster, at less than 2 weeks. You don’t have to stand in long queues, go in for biometrics, or require a personal interview. Your passport stays with you. We have grown from being the 12th largest to the fifth largest destination for Indian tourists. Last year, we grew 5% in arrivals while their spends went up by 16%.
So, you are getting premium Indian travellers who are looking to splurge when they travel?
Absolutely, and that has been our whole strategy. A few years ago, we moved from demographic to psychographic targeting of audiences. We tried targeting them on passion points which were also our strengths [as a tourist destination] such as coastal experiences, nature and wildlife, food and drinks, and adventure. In this digital ecosystem, you can get these cohorts much more easily.
Most travel marketing seems to have moved completely to influencer campaigns. Is that the same for you?
Advocacy and storytelling has been the cornerstone of all our marketing initiatives. And it is all about showcasing Australia through our people and inspiring people to think of Australia for a holiday. Back in 2010, when we launched our “There’s Nothing Like Australia” campaign, that was a global campaign, but in India, we tweaked it to showcase Australia through the eyes of Indians who had either lived there or travelled there on holiday.
Cut to 2025, when the Indian cricket team travelled to Australia, we had 12 celebrities and content creators to watch the game and the Diljit Dosanjh concert in Melbourne, and travel across Australia to inspire their fans and followers. Whenever Australia has hosted a major cricket event or food and wine festivals, we have had these high-profile celebrities and content creators who have travelled to showcase the country. We have worked with Mithali Raj, Parineeti Chopra and currently, we have appointed Sara Tendulkar as a Friend of Australia to share her stories as well. Sara is part of our global campaign.
There have been incidents of backlash against overseas immigration across countries, including Australia. Many such movements have focused on Indian immigrants. Have such incidents affected the arrivals of Indian tourists? How do you mitigate such negativity?
Australia as a nation has been built by immigrants. 30% of Australia’s population comprises people who were not born in Australia, and 48% have at least one parent who was born overseas. So, it’s a country built by different cultures. Since that is the DNA of the country, I am sure they are far more welcoming. In this age of geopolitical tension, we have far more advantage than other destinations where it is a diverse country, respecting other cultures, and is a more egalitarian society compared to others.