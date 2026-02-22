Advocacy and storytelling is the cornerstone of our marketing: Tourism Australia’s Nishant Kashikar

How has the relationship between Australia and India changed in the last few years?

I’ve been part of Tourism Australia for 15 years. I’ve seen it rise from 100,000 tourists to 450,000 tourists as we speak over the past decade and a half. A lot has changed. The media and consumer landscape has changed, the way people look at India has changed, especially from the Australian government’s perspective. I see how close the two countries have come to signing agreements for economic cooperation. I see the rise of the Indian diaspora in Australia and the number of students considering Australia for education, and how the preference for Australia as a long-haul destination has grown over the years.