“Both these potential amendments to the Advocates Act can, when looked at together, indicate that we are one more step closer to accepting foreign law firms into the country," said Alok Prasanna co-founder, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy. “Based on my initial assessment, these amendments look like the Indian government is trying to pave the way for a regulatory ecosystem for foreign law firms. The central government may allow them to operate in India, and the Bar Council of India will make the regulations for all law firms."