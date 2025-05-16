‘Ae Mere Kaan!’ Pakistani singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s new patriotic song sparks meme fest, leaves netizens in splits

Following the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Pakistani social media personality and singer Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released a new patriotic song titled Meray Watan Meray Chaman. Intended to evoke national pride, the song instead triggered a wave of online hilarity and ridicule, uniting users from both sides of the border in memes and jokes.

Chahat, whose real name is Kashif Rana, is no stranger to virality. He first rose to online fame with his offbeat track ‘Bado Badi’ and later attempted a rendition of Indian singer Karan Aujla's hit song ‘Tauba Tauba.’ Aujla responded to the parody video by pleading, "Uncle na karo please," a reaction that resonated widely across social media.

The release of Meray Watan Meray Chaman saw X flooded with memes. One user wrote, “When Pakistan PM @CMShehbaz realized missiles don’t work...they dropped @chahat_fateh instead. Ae Mere Watan turned into Ae Mere Kaan! This isn’t a song, it’s an acoustic war crime. Our ears are demanding asylum!”

Someone else posted, “Now, this is a Pakistani strike; no Indian can survive. Forget BrahMos, just surrender. The Pakistan Army has dropped its ultimate weapon on India. It’s called Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.”

Another viral meme read, “Pakistan has a more deadly weapon than the nuclear bomb & that is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan.” Advertisement

According to India Times, the song was so absurd to many that it sparked comparisons with Dhinchak Pooja, India’s own meme-worthy pop sensation. Even Grammy-winning Indian music producer Ricky Kej reacted to the song by calling it “a horror,” joining the thousands who poked fun at the patriotic performance.

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's fame has skyrocketed in recent years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic when he began uploading music videos more actively. Though musically unconventional, his videos continue to rack up views and laughter.