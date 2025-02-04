Aero India 2025: Bengaluru airport to face flight disruptions, airspace closure from Feb 5

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has announced that flight disruptions and airspace closures will occur from February 5 due to the upcoming Aero India 2025 event. The restrictions will impact air traffic in the area as preparations for the event are underway.

The Aero India 2025 will be held from February 10-14.

In a post on X, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) said: “On account of the Aero India Show from February 5-14, passengers travelling through BLR Airport are advised to stay updated on the revised airspace closure timings and flight schedules as notified by the respective airline.”

