Mint Explainer | How is aeroponics fast-tracking India’s potato revolution?
A soilless, high-tech cultivation method is reshaping India’s potato seed production—cutting breeding time, improving yields, and helping farmers access better, disease-free varieties faster.
India, the world’s second-largest potato producer after China, is witnessing a quiet but crucial shift in how potatoes are grown. Scientists and agri-tech firms are increasingly using aeroponics, a soilless technique that helps produce high-yielding, disease- and climate-resistant potato seeds faster than ever before.