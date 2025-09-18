India's monster oil hoard tempts IndianOil and Trafigura to L&T
Summary
India plans to build a 4 million tonne strategic crude storage at Chandikhol, Odisha as the country looks to boost its emergency reserves. The push comes after a 10-day conflict in West Asia. Operation Sindoor and concerns about future conflicts underline the importance of such critical reserves.
New Delhi: Multiple energy and engineering giants, including Indian Oil Corp., Trafigura, Vitol, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd, have shown interest in developing a strategic crude reserve at Chandikhol, Odisha, said two people in the know.
