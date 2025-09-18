India's monster oil hoard tempts IndianOil and Trafigura to L&T

The Chandikhol project is part of the second phase of Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd (ISPRL). In 2021, the Union cabinet approved developing commercial and strategic reserves at Chandikhol (4 mmt) and Padur (2.5 mmt) in a public-private mode, along with dedicated single-point mooring (to load and unload crude in deep waters) and associated pipelines. The petroleum ministry informed the parliamentary panel on petroleum and natural gas that ISPRL has been evaluating, from time to time, the possibility of augmenting storage capacities based on technical and commercial feasibility.