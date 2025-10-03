Afghan Taliban Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to visit India in October - a first in ties

Afghan Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is set to visit India from October 9-16, the MEA announced on Friday. Muttaqi's visit marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, signalling a new phase in India-Taliban relations.

The United Nations Security Council has approved a temporary exemption on international travel restrictions for Muttaqi, allowing him to stay in New Delhi from October 9 to 16.

Speaking about the Taliban minister's visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "All of you would have seen the exemption that has been granted by the UN Security Council Committee for the travel of Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister to New Delhi from the 9th to 16th of October...We will keep you updated in this regard"

Under UN Security Council resolution 1988 (2011), certain individuals linked to the Taliban are subject to travel bans. However, the resolution allows the Council to grant exemptions for official duties or medical reasons.

Earlier, a planned visit to India by Muttaqi last month was called off after he could not get a waiver for the trip.

India's ties with Afghanistan To date, India has supported Afghanistan with humanitarian aid. In September, India sent 21 tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, among others following the deadly earthquake that rattled Afghanistan.

In this image posted on Sept. 25, 2025, Relief materials as part of humanitarian assistance being unloaded in Kabul, following the recent earthquake, in Afghanistan. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)(PTI09_25_2025_000472B)

Indian diplomatic circles have reportedly been preparing for Muttaqi's visit for months. In May this year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said he had a “good conversation” with Muttaqi and “deeply appreciated his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.”

Jaishankar had “welcomed his firm rejection of recent attempts to create distrust between India and Afghanistan through false and baseless reports. Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward.”

Who is Amir Khan Muttaqi UN Security Council had listed Muttaqi on January 25, 2001. He was subject to a travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo.