Prior to enrolling in the programme at VNSGU, Muradi worked as a humanitarian aid worker in Afghanistan and participated in drought response recovery project activities in Bamyan. But, as funding dwindled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Muradi's efforts ran into difficulties. Muradi arrived in India for a two-year MA programme, but she was unable to finish it since the Taliban took over in August 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}