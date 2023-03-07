Afghan woman receives MA gold at Guj university, sends Taliban a ‘suitable response’2 min read . 06:49 PM IST
- At the convocation, Razia was also given the Sharda Ambelal Desai Award.
After winning a gold medal earlier this week at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University for her work in MA Public Administration, Razia Muradi, an Afghan national, gave a valid response to her nation's Taliban leaders (VNSGU), the Times of India said.
Razia stated during her convocation that she speaks for the Afghan women who are still denied access to education. She told the Times of India that she wants to demonstrate to the Taliban government that, given the chance, women can succeed in any subject.
At the convocation, Razia was also given the Sharda Ambelal Desai Award.
Razia completed her MA in April 2022 and is now pursuing PhD in public administration. After arriving in India, she took up her studies online mode due to the Covid lockdown. Most of her classes and exams were held online in the first two semesters.
According to a Times of India story, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations has provided scholarships for some 14,000 Afghan students to study in India (ICCR). Razia was also sponsored by the ICCR.
Prior to enrolling in the programme at VNSGU, Muradi worked as a humanitarian aid worker in Afghanistan and participated in drought response recovery project activities in Bamyan. But, as funding dwindled in 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, Muradi's efforts ran into difficulties. Muradi arrived in India for a two-year MA programme, but she was unable to finish it since the Taliban took over in August 2021.
Muradi told the TOI that while she is thrilled about her accomplishments and unhappy that she won't be able to see her family for three years, obtaining the gold medal brings mixed emotions.
She also asked the international community to act and that she would like to return to Afghanistan once things were back to normal.
