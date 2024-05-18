Afghanistan floods: 50 people dead as heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Ghor province
Afghanistan floods: Nearly fifty people lost their lives amid heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the central province of the country
Heavy rainfall and severe flooding killed at least fifty people in Afghanistan's Ghor province, reported Reuters, citing an official on Saturday. While providing the staggering death count due to rainfall, Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, said there is no information about the number of people injured due to the heavy downpour and flooding.