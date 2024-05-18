Afghanistan floods: Nearly fifty people lost their lives amid heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the central province of the country

Heavy rainfall and severe flooding killed at least fifty people in Afghanistan's Ghor province, reported Reuters, citing an official on Saturday. While providing the staggering death count due to rainfall, Mawlawi Abdul Hai Zaem, the head of the information department for the central Ghor province, said there is no information about the number of people injured due to the heavy downpour and flooding.

Also Read: Devastating floods kill 315, aid agencies warn of widening havoc The harsh weather conditions have also destroyed roads, resulting in a loss of connectivity to remote areas.

Death toll crosses 350 mark in Afghanistan The country is currently reeling under one of its worst situations due to harsh weather conditions. The Word Food Programme on May 12 said that the death toll from flooding in Afghanistan crossed the 300 mark, reported CNN. The recent loss of nearly 50 lives in Afghanistan's Ghor province is likely to take the death toll to above 350 mark.

Heavy rainfall and severe flooding have caused huge devastation in the Afghanistan provinces of Badakhshan, Ghor, Baghlan, and Herat. Due to flooding, nearly 2,000 homes have been damaged, and widespread destruction has taken place in the provinces.

"Flash floods ravage Afghanistan, killing more than 300 people in Baghlan and destroying more than 1000 houses," the WFP said in a post on X.

"This has been one of many floods over the last few weeks, due to unusually heavy rainfall. WFP is now distributing fortified biscuits to the survivors," it added. Following the deadly floods in four districts of Baghlan, at least 130 people have died, and approximately 100 others have been injured. Moreover, local officials in Baghlan Province stated that the death toll may rise even further.

Loss of lives and property due to flood Due to severe flooding in Afghanistan, more than a thousand residential homes, thousands of hectares of agricultural land, and hundreds of heads of livestock have also been lost, reported ANI, referring to CNN.

Meanwhile, those who lost relatives in the floods are calling on the interim government and both domestic and international organizations to address the challenges and rescue those who are trapped.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been left stranded without access to services, according to the International Rescue Committee (IRC), organizing its emergency response to the flooding affecting seven provinces.

