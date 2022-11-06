Africa's first COP summit: Talks begin with 'who will pay for loss and damage’

Huge participation reflects urgency

The fact that more than 40,000 people have registered for this year's talks reflects the sense of urgency as major weather events around the world have a significant human impact and result in billions of dollars in repair costs. About 110 world leaders are expected to attend, according to the organisers, with many of them giving speeches at a high-level event on November 7–8, while U.S. President Joe Biden was anticipated to arrive later in the week.