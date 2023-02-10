After 104 hours buried by Turkey earthquake, woman brought out alive
A woman was brought out alive from rubble in Turkey after 104 hours
Rescuers pulled a woman alive out of the rubble of a collapsed building in Turkey on Friday, prompting cheers from onlookers about 104 hours after she was buried by the huge earthquake that wrought death and destruction across the region.
