After ₹12 crore demand, MBA graduate walks away with Mumbai flat in Supreme Court divorce order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday settled a bitter matrimonial dispute by granting divorce to a couple and directing the man to hand over a flat in Mumbai to his former wife as alimony. The case had drawn considerable attention after the woman demanded ₹12 crore and a flat in Mumbai from her estranged husband.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran finalised the divorce on the basis of the agreed arrangement, Bar and Bench reported.

When the matter was last heard on July 21, the top court had expressed concern over the wife's demands, especially given the short span of the marriage and her professional background.

Chief Justice Gavai noted that the flat in question was located in Kalpataru, a well-known housing complex. Upon learning that the woman had an MBA and had worked in the IT sector, he asked, “You are employable in places like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Why not work?”

Pointing to the brief duration of the marriage, the CJI remarked, “It lasted just 18 months. And you are seeking a crore a month?”

‘She Is Educated And Capable Of Working’ Senior Advocate Madhavi Divan, representing the husband and assisted by Advocate-on-Record Prabhjit Jauhar, argued that the woman could not expect lifelong financial support.

“She is educated and capable of working,” Divan submitted, calling the demands “excessive and not rooted in legal entitlement.”

The Bench had then sought the husband’s income tax records to arrive at a fair settlement. The CJI also reminded the woman that she could not claim ownership of properties belonging to her father-in-law.

Eventually, the court offered the woman two options: either accept the flat without any legal encumbrance or opt for a one-time settlement of ₹4 crore.

The Chief Justice underlined the importance of financial independence, stating, “You are well educated. You should not be depending on handouts. You should earn and live with dignity.”