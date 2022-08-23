After arrest, BJP MLA Raja Singh suspended for remark against prophet

After arrest, BJP MLA Raja Singh suspended for remark against prophet2 min read . 03:31 PM IST
- BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been suspended by the party over his controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad hours after his arrest in Hyderabad
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested earlier in the day over his remark against Prophet Mohammad, has been suspended by the saffron party over his controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad. T Raja Singh was arrested on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion" after some Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his statement against Prophet Mohammad.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested earlier in the day over his remark against Prophet Mohammad, has been suspended by the saffron party over his controversial remark against Prophet Mohammad. T Raja Singh was arrested on suspicion of "promoting enmity in the name of religion" after some Muslim groups demanded his arrest for his statement against Prophet Mohammad.
Hundreds of Muslims protested against Raja Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media showed.
Hundreds of Muslims protested against Raja Singh on Monday evening after the video appeared on social media, footage from media showed.
Raja Singh's arrest comes weeks after the BJP suspended its spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, for her remarks on the prophet that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.
Raja Singh's arrest comes weeks after the BJP suspended its spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, for her remarks on the prophet that had led to a diplomatic backlash against India.
"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," a senior police official was quoted as saying, adding, "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted."
"He has been charged with promoting enmity in the name of religion," a senior police official was quoted as saying, adding, "We have detained him and we will arrest him. This is about the recent video that he posted."
In the video, Raja Singh, in an apparent reference to Prophet Mohammad, is purportedly heard saying that an elderly man had married a girl decades his junior. Raja Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in the video.
In the video, Raja Singh, in an apparent reference to Prophet Mohammad, is purportedly heard saying that an elderly man had married a girl decades his junior. Raja Singh is also purportedly seen making some comments against the religion in the video.
As the video went viral, many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reached the police stations, where protests were held.
As the video went viral, many All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislators and corporators of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reached the police stations, where protests were held.
According to police, complaints were filed against Raja Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said the complaint against Raja Singh alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.
According to police, complaints were filed against Raja Singh in several police stations under South, East and West Zones. Dabeerpur Police Inspector G Koteswar Raos said the complaint against Raja Singh alleged that the BJP MLA made derogatory remarks against a religion.
An FIR was registered against Raja Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others," he said.
An FIR was registered against Raja Singh under various sections of IPC pertaining to “promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal intimidation among others," he said.