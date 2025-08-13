After Asim Munir's nuke remarks, US says ties with India and Pakistan ‘unchanged’

American State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on Tuesday that the relationship of the United States with both India and Pakistan “remains unchanged,” adding that the “diplomats are committed to both nations.” The US' remarks have come days after Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir threatened nuclear attack in the event of an existential threat.

Speaking at the State Department briefing, Tammy Bruce referred to the India-Pakistan conflict following the Pahalgam terror attack said, “We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible.”

“There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening,” she said as she emphasised the success of diplomatic efforts in preventing the conflict from escalating.

“We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe,” Tammy Bruce said. Also Read | US hails Pakistan’s ‘success against terror’, condemns loss of lives in ‘barbaric’ attacks

US-PAKISTAN DIALOGUE Tammy Bruce also highlighted the counter-terrorism dialogue between the US and Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday and said both countries have “reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats.”

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.