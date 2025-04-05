After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape, death: Victim’s father demands CBI enquiry

  • Another Punjab pastor, Jashan Gill has been accused of raping a 22-year-old and forcing her to undergo an abortion which allegedly led to her death

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Apr 2025, 10:13 AM IST
After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape, death: Victim's father demands CBI enquiry
After Bajinder Singh, another Punjab pastor accused of rape, death: Victim’s father demands CBI enquiry(HT_PRINT)

In a chilling incident, reminiscent of the Bajinder Singh rape case, another Punjab pastor, Jashan Gill has been accused of raping a 22-year-old girl and forcing her to undergo an abortion which allegedly led to her death.

“I want justice for my daughter...Punjab Police did nothing. I demand a CBI inquiry into the incident ...I have also approached the High Court demanding a CBI inquiry,” said the victim's father, reported ANI.

The incident comes within few days after Punjab pastor Bajinder Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case by a court in Punjab's Mohali on Tuesday, April 1.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

