RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has defended Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan who sparked controversy as he advocated for a 90-hour work week while suggesting that employees should give up their Sunday offs. Harsh Goenka had earlier bashed SN Subrahmanyan for his 90-hour work week remark, terming it a 'recipe for burnout, not success.'

Two days after criticising the L&T chairman, Harsh Goenka praised L&T and said the company has been at the forefront of shaping India's future. Calling for the bashing to now stop, Harsh Goenka said it was “time to move on."

"L&T has been at the forefront of building the new India, delivering world-class infrastructure and shaping our nation's future with unwavering dedication. Let's not let isolated controversies overshadow the immense contributions of this iconic organization. Time to move on!" he said in a post on X.

WHAT DID HARSH GOENKA SAY EARLIER? After L&T chairman's 90-hour work week remarks, Harsh Goenka had said that working hard and smart is what he believes in, while emphasising that work-life balance was essential. “90 hours a week? Why not rename Sunday to 'Sun-duty' and make 'day off' a mythical concept!" Harsh Goenka wrote on X.

He further said, "Working hard and smart is what I believe in, but turning life into a perpetual office shift? That's a recipe for burnout, not success. Work-life balance isn't optional, it's essential. Well, that's my view! #WorkSmartNotSlave."

THE ‘90-HOUR WORK WEEK’ REMARK THAT ERUPTED ROW SN Subrahmanyan sparked a massive row and a sea of ‘stare at your wives’ memes after he said employees should work on Sundays rather than sit at home and “stare at their wives".

“I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife, and how long can the wife stare at the husband," he said, a video of which has been shared multiple times on social media.