After Bihar, Election Commission begins voter list revision process in Delhi. What we know so far

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has began preparations for conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi to ensure voter lists are accurate and inclusive. This comes amid a political row over a similar exercise in poll-bound Bihar.

The exact dates for the SIR exercise Delhi have not been announced yet but the office of Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said that anyone whose name does not appear on the 2002 voter list will need to provide identity proof while submitting the enumeration form.

"General public is hereby informed that the Commission has decided to begin the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the entire country for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls," the statement by Delhi's CEO office said, adding that as part of the larger process, the special revision drive is about to be carried out in the national capital.

To be sure, the already registered voters in Delhi shall not have to submit any proofs — but only an enumeration form — if their names are not on the 2002 rolls, the Election Commission has said. For those whose names are not in the 2002 list, the process would be same as followed in Bihar. The names of parents on an older voter list, and/or identity and residence proofs, will be required for you to remain on the rolls.

The panel had not yet funished the list of documenst that will be required as proof, even as Supreme Court, in Bihar SIR case, has insisted that Aadhaar can be considered a a proof of identity and not citizenship.

The petitions against the Bihar are being heard by the Supreme Court. The final hearing in case will likely be next month. The Supreme Court has said that the verdict will apply to all of India, the court has said.

SIR to be carried put across India The poll panel had earlier hinted that what began in Bihar will be replicated across the country. Last month, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference on the SIR timeline in West Bengal, said an appropriate date to conduct the exercise across the country would be announced soon.

The annoucement sparked a political row with the ruling Trinamool Congress asserting to oppose Bihar-like SIR in West Bengal where elections are scheduled next year.

What the Delhi CEO office said? In a post on social media, the Delhi CEO uploaded the 2002 voter list online, and mapped current Assembly constituencies to those of 2002, to help voters check whether their names (or those of their parents) appear in that earlier list.

"All officers concerned — district election officers, electoral registration officers, assistant electoral registration officers and booth-level officers (BLOs) — have been imparted training," an official statement issued by the CEO’s office said.

BLOs have been appointed in every Assembly constituency for the House-to-House (H2H) visits during SIR. Voters are being asked to verify names in the 2002 list for themselves and for their parents.

“Those whose names appear on the voter lists of 2002 and 2025 shall have to submit only Enumeration Forms along with extract of voter list of 2002,” the statement said.

If a voter’s name is missing from the 2002 list, but their parents are listed, then the voter must provide identity proof in addition to the enumeration form and the extract showing their parents on the 2002 list.

The CEO’s website already features the 2002 SIR voter list, and shows how present constituencies correspond to those existing in 2002, to make the verification easier.

The row over Bihar SIR The SIR exercise in Bihar was the first such process in the state since 2003, triggered strong political debate. Those against it argued that that many legitimate voters were being removed from the rolls without adequate verification.

The aim was to ensure eligible voters are included while those ineligible are excluded.

The poll panel, however, defended the exercise, saying its aim was to ensure eligible voters are included while those ineligible are excluded.

