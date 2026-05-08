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After BJP victory, Centre begins review of pending schemes in Bengal

Dhirendra KumarVijay C Roy
5 min read8 May 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.
Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.(PTI)
Summary

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress TMC and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

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NEW DELHI : The Union government has launched a comprehensive review of central schemes in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the state assembly elections, according to three people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI : The Union government has launched a comprehensive review of central schemes in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the state assembly elections, according to three people aware of the development.

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.

The exercise is expected to accelerate the rollout of schemes that either did not take off or saw limited implementation in the state, including Ayushman Bharat, earlier phases of Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, PM Gati Shakti and the Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

One of the people cited above said the Centre is also examining the status of infrastructure projects, including rural roads, drinking water supply, healthcare facilities and logistics connectivity, “to prepare a priority execution roadmap for the state”.

Also Read | A political alignment gives India a chance to address its east-west imbalance

“The West Bengal government has not participated in the previous two surveys of Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 1.0 and 2.0, citing data insecurity,” another person said.

The review covers both Centrally Sponsored Schemes, jointly funded by the Centre and states, and Central Sector Schemes, which are fully financed by the Union government.

Data from the finance ministry showed that currently, 54 Centrally Sponsored Schemes and 260 Central Sector Schemes with a 28 trillion corpus have been implemented across sectors such as rural development, agriculture, housing, healthcare, education, drinking water and food security in the country.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of the Prime Minister’s Office, cabinet secretariat, and the ministries of finance, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, textiles, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture, health and family welfare, jal shakti, and housing and urban affairs, as well as the West Bengal government, on Wednesday remained unanswered till press time.

Rising expectations

Stakeholders across industry and politics expressed expectations of improved coordination and faster execution of projects.

“The new political mandate in West Bengal reflects people’s expectations for faster implementation of central schemes. Improved coordination between the Centre and the state administration would help accelerate infrastructure development, welfare delivery and investment activity,” said BJP leader Ram Surat Rai, former minister of revenue and land reforms in the Bihar government.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the Centre must ensure that welfare schemes are implemented transparently and without political considerations, adding that development funds should be used to strengthen public service delivery and create employment opportunities in West Bengal.

“The new government should also focus on protecting homebuyers’ rights,” said Abhay Upadhyay, member of the Central Advisory Council-Rera in the ministry of housing and urban affairs. He pointed out that despite implementation of the Rera Act, the committee formed to oversee its functioning comprised mostly developers, with no representation from homebuyers, which needs to be reviewed.

Also Read | BJP’s Bengal win sparks rally in state-linked stocks, but can it last?

Sushmita Dev, national spokesperson, All India Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha MP, said that government schemes are meant for all citizens and their benefits should not depend on whether people voted for a particular party.

“In the case of MGNREGA, the Centre withheld funds because the state government was run by an opposition party, but the real impact was felt by the people of West Bengal. If the funds are released, it will help the poor and rural who were deprived for purely political reasons,” Dev said.

“Similarly, Ayushman Bharat has not performed well in several states, while Swasthya Sathi health scheme introduced by the TMC government was considered more effective. It is for the state government to decide which schemes to continue, but any abrupt changes could affect people who were benefiting from the existing healthcare system,” Dev said.

However, according to a PIB release dated 4 August 2025, Union rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the West Bengal government had “badly failed” in the effective implementation of MGNREGA. He said that central teams that investigated 19 districts between 2019 and 2022 found “massive irregularities”, including alleged fund misappropriation, rule violations and absence of work at project sites, following which the Centre stopped releasing funds to the state under Section 27 of the Act.

Nishant Kumar, associate professor, Centre for Political Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said that the BJP will have to demonstrate that governance changes can translate into administrative delivery and economic transformation.

“Implementation of welfare schemes by allocating funds for rural employment schemes and Ayushman Bharat may provide immediate traction, but industrial expansion, infrastructure creation, law-and-order management and investment confidence will be the real tests for the new administration,” said Kumar.

Some of the prominent promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for West Bengal include implementation of Ayushman Bharat, rollout of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), expansion of welfare support for women, industrial revival, infrastructure development, strengthening law and order, etc.

Also Read | The Bengal mandate must not be wasted once again

Industry has shown confidence in the BJP, especially as several activities such as toll collection were largely handled by non-state actors during the previous regime.

“We are expecting massive growth in West Bengal,” said Arun Kumar Garodia, managing director of a Kolkata-based company Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd. “Development of infrastructure, ports and other sectors will create huge employment opportunities not only for the state but for the entire eastern region. It will boost industrial activity and generate investment opportunities.”

“We are optimistic that the new regime will help the industry flourish. We also expect that unauthorised trade from Bangladesh will be curbed, providing a stronger boost to Indian industry, ” said Badish Jindal, managing director, Shakti Corporation, a steel maker.

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Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
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HomeEconomyAfter BJP victory, Centre begins review of pending schemes in Bengal

After BJP victory, Centre begins review of pending schemes in Bengal

Dhirendra KumarVijay C Roy
5 min read8 May 2026, 05:30 AM IST
Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.
Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.(PTI)
Summary

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress TMC and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

Gift this article

NEW DELHI : The Union government has launched a comprehensive review of central schemes in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the state assembly elections, according to three people aware of the development.

NEW DELHI : The Union government has launched a comprehensive review of central schemes in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) decisive victory in the state assembly elections, according to three people aware of the development.

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

A fractious relationship between the state and Centre—run by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, respectively—meant several central schemes became mired in disputes.

Now, with the BJP winning an absolute majority in the state assembly, the Centre has directed ministries to identify schemes that remained stalled, under-implemented or non-operational under the outgoing TMC government.

The exercise is expected to accelerate the rollout of schemes that either did not take off or saw limited implementation in the state, including Ayushman Bharat, earlier phases of Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin, PM Gati Shakti and the Jal Jeevan Mission, among others.

One of the people cited above said the Centre is also examining the status of infrastructure projects, including rural roads, drinking water supply, healthcare facilities and logistics connectivity, “to prepare a priority execution roadmap for the state”.

Also Read | A political alignment gives India a chance to address its east-west imbalance

“The West Bengal government has not participated in the previous two surveys of Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) 1.0 and 2.0, citing data insecurity,” another person said.

The review covers both Centrally Sponsored Schemes, jointly funded by the Centre and states, and Central Sector Schemes, which are fully financed by the Union government.

Data from the finance ministry showed that currently, 54 Centrally Sponsored Schemes and 260 Central Sector Schemes with a 28 trillion corpus have been implemented across sectors such as rural development, agriculture, housing, healthcare, education, drinking water and food security in the country.

Queries sent to the spokespersons of the Prime Minister’s Office, cabinet secretariat, and the ministries of finance, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, textiles, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture, health and family welfare, jal shakti, and housing and urban affairs, as well as the West Bengal government, on Wednesday remained unanswered till press time.

Rising expectations

Stakeholders across industry and politics expressed expectations of improved coordination and faster execution of projects.

“The new political mandate in West Bengal reflects people’s expectations for faster implementation of central schemes. Improved coordination between the Centre and the state administration would help accelerate infrastructure development, welfare delivery and investment activity,” said BJP leader Ram Surat Rai, former minister of revenue and land reforms in the Bihar government.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjeet Ranjan said the Centre must ensure that welfare schemes are implemented transparently and without political considerations, adding that development funds should be used to strengthen public service delivery and create employment opportunities in West Bengal.

“The new government should also focus on protecting homebuyers’ rights,” said Abhay Upadhyay, member of the Central Advisory Council-Rera in the ministry of housing and urban affairs. He pointed out that despite implementation of the Rera Act, the committee formed to oversee its functioning comprised mostly developers, with no representation from homebuyers, which needs to be reviewed.

Also Read | BJP’s Bengal win sparks rally in state-linked stocks, but can it last?

Sushmita Dev, national spokesperson, All India Trinamool Congress and Rajya Sabha MP, said that government schemes are meant for all citizens and their benefits should not depend on whether people voted for a particular party.

“In the case of MGNREGA, the Centre withheld funds because the state government was run by an opposition party, but the real impact was felt by the people of West Bengal. If the funds are released, it will help the poor and rural who were deprived for purely political reasons,” Dev said.

“Similarly, Ayushman Bharat has not performed well in several states, while Swasthya Sathi health scheme introduced by the TMC government was considered more effective. It is for the state government to decide which schemes to continue, but any abrupt changes could affect people who were benefiting from the existing healthcare system,” Dev said.

However, according to a PIB release dated 4 August 2025, Union rural development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the West Bengal government had “badly failed” in the effective implementation of MGNREGA. He said that central teams that investigated 19 districts between 2019 and 2022 found “massive irregularities”, including alleged fund misappropriation, rule violations and absence of work at project sites, following which the Centre stopped releasing funds to the state under Section 27 of the Act.

Nishant Kumar, associate professor, Centre for Political Studies, School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said that the BJP will have to demonstrate that governance changes can translate into administrative delivery and economic transformation.

“Implementation of welfare schemes by allocating funds for rural employment schemes and Ayushman Bharat may provide immediate traction, but industrial expansion, infrastructure creation, law-and-order management and investment confidence will be the real tests for the new administration,” said Kumar.

Some of the prominent promises made in the BJP’s manifesto for West Bengal include implementation of Ayushman Bharat, rollout of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), expansion of welfare support for women, industrial revival, infrastructure development, strengthening law and order, etc.

Also Read | The Bengal mandate must not be wasted once again

Industry has shown confidence in the BJP, especially as several activities such as toll collection were largely handled by non-state actors during the previous regime.

“We are expecting massive growth in West Bengal,” said Arun Kumar Garodia, managing director of a Kolkata-based company Corona Steel Industry Pvt Ltd. “Development of infrastructure, ports and other sectors will create huge employment opportunities not only for the state but for the entire eastern region. It will boost industrial activity and generate investment opportunities.”

“We are optimistic that the new regime will help the industry flourish. We also expect that unauthorised trade from Bangladesh will be curbed, providing a stronger boost to Indian industry, ” said Badish Jindal, managing director, Shakti Corporation, a steel maker.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Dhirendra Kumar

Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground rRead more

eporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

Read Less
Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across difRead more

ferent organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

Read Less
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeEconomyAfter BJP victory, Centre begins review of pending schemes in Bengal
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