Taiwan lawmakers clashed on Friday over bills that were seen as a threat to 'democracy.' The clumsy happening of the day saw lawmakers not only spraying water over each other but also pushing kicking and beating fellow members of the legislature.

This development comes a day after brawl erupted in Indian Parliament. Taiwanese lawmakers clashed in the legislative house on Friday when members of President Lai Ching-te's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) broke into the Parliament building on Thursday night to prevent the passing of controversial bills, considered as a threat to democracy.

According to Taiwan media reports, some lawmakers were injured in the scuffle. Let's find out what how the bizarre series of events unfolded.

DPP members occupied the podium of the parliament's main chamber on December 19 and blocked the entrances. They barricaded themselves inside by piling up chairs. The move was in opposition to passing of three legal amendments proposed by the opposition bloc. It was alleged that passing of these bills would threaten democracy and hence would make it difficult for voters to oust elected officials whom they consider unfit.

In one of the photos, Taiwan opposition party Kuomintang (KMT) or Nationalist Party lawmaker Hsu Chiao-hsin was spotted, attempting to break open the lock to evict DPP members from the Legislature in Taipei on Friday.

According to AFP report, DPP wanted to avoid the passing of the third reading of amendments to the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act and other controversial bills on December 20. Critics suggest that these controversial bills would paralyse the Constitutional Court if they will be approved and implemented.

