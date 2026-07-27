After CJP's success, E20 Janta Party launches campaign against ethanol-blended petrol

Following the precedent set by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), another seemingly satirical political movement, the "E20 Janta Party", has emerged, this time targeting the Centre's ethanol-blended petrol policy.

The group's founder or founders remain unknown. It began posting on X on 25 July and quickly gained traction, amassing over 49,500 followers in just two days. It has also crossed 100,000 followers on Instagram.

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Same model, different ideas The movement is focused on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's E20 ethanol-blended petrol policy.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the E20 Janta Party's stance on ethanol-blended petrol? ⌵ The E20 Janta Party opposes the Centre's ethanol-blended petrol policy and advocates for consumer rights, transparency, and the availability of pure petrol (E0) at fuel stations without price differentials. 2 Why are vehicle owners concerned about E20 petrol? ⌵ Vehicle owners, particularly of pre-2023 models, have reported significant declines in fuel efficiency and increased maintenance costs since the rollout of E20 petrol, raising concerns about its impact on engine performance and reliability. 3 How does the E20 Janta Party plan to raise awareness about their demands? ⌵ The E20 Janta Party uses social media platforms to spread their message and has organized protests, including a march to Parliament, to advocate for transparency in fuel labelling and the publication of government data on fuel blends. 4 What demands has the E20 Janta Party made regarding fuel options? ⌵ The party demands that consumers be allowed to choose between E0, E20, and E85 fuels, along with transparent fuel labelling and independent studies on their impacts, including mileage and maintenance costs. 5 Should consumers be concerned about switching to E20 fuel? ⌵ Yes, consumers should be cautious, especially those with older vehicles, as many have reported issues like reduced mileage and increased maintenance needs since using E20 petrol.

In a post on X, the group described itself as "an independent citizens' movement focused on raising issues that affect the common people." It added, "Our only agenda is to ensure transparency, protect consumer rights, and encourage an open public discussion on the real impact of India's E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) policy."

The group has also called for Gadkari's resignation over the policy.

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What are its demands? In subsequent posts, the E20 Janta Party demanded that E0 (pure petrol) be made available at fuel stations, allowing consumers to choose between E0, E20 and E85 without any price differential.

The demand follows Gadkari's recent response to criticism of the E20 policy. He had said that consumers who prefer pure petrol could buy it at ₹167 per litre, compared with ₹102.12 per litre for standard E20 petrol.

The group has also sought transparent fuel labelling, publication of government data on the costs, benefits and impact of different fuel blends, and independent studies on mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs, according to The Economic Times.

Transport associations join protest The Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association has extended support to the movement and announced a march to Parliament on 4 August.

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Taxi operators, tourist vehicle owners and other commercial vehicle operators are expected to participate in the protest against E20 petrol as well as the mandatory installation of GPS tracking devices and panic buttons in commercial vehicles. The march is expected to be led by the association's president, Sanjay Samrat.

The movement alleges that E20 fuel reduces fuel efficiency, increases maintenance costs and negatively affects the performance of older vehicles.

The central government, however, has maintained that there is no evidence of widespread problems associated with ethanol-blended fuel.

Follows CJP's protest campaign The E20 Janta Party follows the emergence of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), whose campaign over the NEET paper leak controversy culminated in prolonged student protests demanding greater accountability. The protests eventually led to the resignation of then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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