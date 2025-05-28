After Donald Trump, European Union also lifts sanctions on Syria—but with conditions

European Union (EU) announced on Wednesday the lifting of a broad range of economic sanctions previously imposed on war-torn Syria. This move follows closely on the heels of similar sanctions relief granted by the United States under former President Donald Trump.

However, the EU’s decision comes with caveats, as Brussels simultaneously imposed new sanctions on individuals and armed groups accused of involvement in violent attacks on civilians during recent unrest in Syria’s coastal region.

EU Sets Rider on Lifting Sanctions From Syria The riders set by EU for lifting sanctions on Syria cited human rights violation or “security grounds,” like the extended family of former Syrian President Bashar Assad or its chemical weapons program, according to the text of the European Council on the decision.

European Union's decision slapped “restrictive measures” on two people and three armed groups that were accused of “targeting civilians and especially the Alawite community” - referring to the religious minority to which Bashar al-Assad belongs - during violence in March on the coast and of torture and “arbitrary killings of civilians.”

Alawite Community in Syria The Alawites are a minority ethnoreligious group primarily residing along Syria’s Mediterranean coast, particularly in the Latakia and Tartus regions, as well as in parts of Homs, Hama, and Damascus.

Making up roughly 10 to 13 per cent of Syria’s population, the Alawites follow a distinct sect of Islam with roots in early Shia traditions, incorporating elements from various religious beliefs.

Historically marginalized under Sunni-dominated rule, their social and political status dramatically changed when Hafez al-Assad, an Alawite, assumed power in 1970, leading to the community’s dominance in Syria’s military, intelligence, and political elite.

The Assad family, including Bashar al-Assad, belongs to this community, which has often been portrayed as a protector of Syria’s minorities.

Donald Trump Eases Sanctions on Syria Earlier this month, Donald Trump surprised many by announcing a sweeping easing of US sanctions on Syria, a country devastated by more than a decade of civil war.

At the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Riyadh, Trump declared he was “ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a fresh start,” describing the sanctions as “really crippling” and “very powerful.”

The US Treasury Department swiftly followed with General License 25 (GL 25), effectively suspending many of the sanctions that had restricted business and investment in Syria since 2011.

The US State Department also issued a 180-day waiver under the Caesar Act, enabling investments in vital sectors such as electricity, energy, water, and sanitation.

Assad’s fall, Ahmad al-Sharaa’s rise in Syria The EU’s decision to lift sanctions comes in the wake of profound political changes in Syria. On 8 December 2024, Bashar al-Assad regime, which had ruled Syria with an iron fist for over 13 years, was overthrown following a prolonged and brutal civil war.

Assad’s departure to Russia marked a historic turning point for the Syrian people, who endured widespread repression, chemical attacks, and mass displacement during his rule.

In the power vacuum that followed, Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former rebel commander who led the offensive that unseated Assad, was appointed as the transitional president.

Al-Sharaa’s government has pledged to pursue political transition and national reconciliation, while also promising to hold those responsible for recent violence accountable.

However, the situation remains fragile. In March 2025, intense clashes erupted in Syria’s coastal region, particularly around Latakia, where armed groups loyal to Assad launched attacks against security forces.

These confrontations triggered retaliatory violence targeting the Alawite minority community, to which Assad belonged.

Human rights organisations reported widespread abuses, including torture and arbitrary killings, prompting the EU to impose new sanctions on specific militia groups and their leaders implicated in these attacks.

What EU Sanctions Relief Means for Syria? The EU’s removal of most economic sanctions signals a cautious but hopeful step towards Syria’s recovery. It lifts restrictions on the country’s financial system and broader economy, potentially paving the way for increased trade, investment, and reconstruction efforts.

Yet, the EU has retained sanctions against individuals and entities linked to human rights violations, security threats, or the former Assad regime’s inner circle, including those involved in chemical weapons programmes.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasised the conditional nature of this move, stating that sanctions could be reinstated if the new Assad government in Syria fails to maintain peace and uphold human rights.

Kallas described the decision as “simply the right thing to do, at this historic time, for the EU to genuinely support Syria’s recovery and a political transition that fulfils the aspirations of all Syrians.”

With over 90% of Syrians living in poverty and electricity supply limited to just a few hours daily, easing sanctions is a crucial step toward rebuilding the country.

