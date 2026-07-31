After FIFA World Cup criticism, Argentina bans foreigners accused of spreading anti-Argentina hate

Argentine President Javier Milei on Thursday signed an emergency decree barring the entry of foreigners accused of inciting hatred against Argentina or its citizens, while also allowing for their deportation, according to the Associated Press.

According to French broadcaster Radio Monte Carlo, the decree, which is awaiting parliamentary review, targets foreigners who “spread messages of hatred, whether spoken or written, or incite violence against the Argentine people as a whole, or against any Argentine citizen because of their nationality.”

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Government cites hostility, but provides no evidence The Argentine government said the measure was prompted by "recent displays of hostility against the Republic of Argentina and Argentines."

However, the government has not publicly identified the incidents it was referring to. President Milei instead alleged that Argentina had been the target of an “anti-Argentina hate campaign” following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where the country finished runners-up to Spain.

In a statement, the President's Office said, “In light of recent displays of hostility towards the Argentine Republic and Argentines, the national government reaffirms that the defence of the nation, its citizens and its symbols is non-negotiable. Anyone who attacks the republic is not welcome in this country.”

This comes amid growing criticism of the Argentina national football team and its supporters abroad as FIFA continues to investigate several incidents that took place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Throughout the tournament, fans, rival teams and several public figures criticised Argentina following a series of controversial refereeing decisions that many believed favoured the team.

FIFA is also investigating allegations of inappropriate gestures by Argentine players and supporters, as well as multiple altercations involving fans during the tournament, including the final. These incidents have further fuelled criticism, with some observers accusing sections of the Argentine fanbase of displaying aggressive behaviour.

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A diplomatic pattern? Milei also alleged, without providing evidence, that the governments of Brazil and Mexico, along with the US Democratic Party, had financed an anti-Argentina campaign. The remarks come amid heightened diplomatic tensions between Argentina and Brazil, according to Goal.com.

The decree has been issued as a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU), allowing it to take immediate effect while awaiting parliamentary review.

Luis Galopo, a lawyer specialising in international law at the Centre for Legal and Social Studies (CELS), criticised the decree as "unclear", arguing that it fails to define what constitutes hate speech or explain how such conduct would be identified or proven. According to him, the lack of clear definitions leaves room for broad interpretation and discretionary enforcement.